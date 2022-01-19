Kangana Ranaut gives major fitness goals with latest Instagram snap- Check out

Bold, confident, and gorgeous Kangana Ranaut is one of those actresses who are not afraid of speaking the truth. She is quite active on social media and often motivates her fans.

The ‘Queen’ actress Kangana, who is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, is giving major midweek motivation to her fans on her Instagram. The actress is not only loved for her onscreen performance but also for her fit body. The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her workout session.

In the photo, the actress was seen working out with the help of her fitness instructor. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Morning exercise with one and only @namratapurohit.”

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut also posted two snaps from the birthday party of Sohel Maklai. Sohel is the producer of her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’.

Sharing another photo, the actress wrote, "was lovely to catch up with #dhaakad team last night."

On the work front, Kangana, who recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’, will be seen in films like ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

Apart from movies, the actress will be also producing the upcoming dark comedy ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ under her production house, Manikarnika Films.