Kangana Ranaut gives 'khushkhabri' as she reacts to rumours of her wedding: Watch

Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, gave khush-khabri to all her fans who were eagerly waiting for the film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Credit: Kangana Ranantu/Instagram

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, recently, announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru is going to release on Prime videos on June 23. In the video shared by the actress on Tuesday, the Manikarnika Films Production set can be seen decked up.

A reporter can be heard asking the actress if she is going to get married. The actress replied, "me sirf khush-khabri laati hu." Sharing the clip, the Prime Video wrote, "Khush-khabari mil gayi ho toh aa jaiye phir, trailer out tomorrow! #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23 @avneetkaur_13 @nawazuddin._siddiqui @saikabir9999 @manikarnikafilms." 

Watch video: 

Netziners reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Tanu wed Manu 3 ki promotion lg rhi hai." The second one said, "Movie coming." The second one said, "Excited for kangana's camsi6." The third one said, "Excited, Love you, Kangana." The fourth one said, "My inspiration." The fifth one said, "23 june tiku weds sheru, we all are invited." 

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen next portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The actress has also directed and produced the film under her banner Manikarnika Films.

She also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas lined up for release. The actress, who made her debut in the 2006 romantic thriller Gangster, will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The RSVP production was slated to hit theatres on Dussehra last year on October 5 but has been postponed and a new release date hasn't been announced yet.

