Kangana Ranaut gets offended on being called 'liberal', gives new definition of term: 'I'd rather be a bigot'

Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about liberals

Actress Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, seemed to take offence after a Twitter user called her a ‘liberal in true sense’. The actress went on to give a new definition of what the term means and added thatv she would rather be a bigot. The actress had recently praised Javed Akhtar's response at an event that took place in Pakistan, which earned her some support from liberal-minded Twitter users, who are usually on the opposite side of the fence as her. After the actress' tweet, there were many who praised the actress' point of view and a few of them trolled her for again voicing her views out.

Javed Akhtar had called out Pakistani support to insurgency at an event in the country. After the video went viral, Kangana also shared it and praised the writer. After her tweet, one of her fans tweeted, "She is liberal in true sense", sharing the definition of the term: “Accepting different kinds of opinions or behaviou”. Though the tweet was probably meant to be in appreciation, Kangana seemed to have gotten offended by it. Sharing the tweet, the National Award-winner replied, "Being a liberal is worse than death for me, it got nothing to do with this definition. The real definition of a liberal is chor, lootere and cowards.”

Being a liberal is worse than death for me, it got nothing to do with this definition. Real definition of a liberal is chor, lootere and cowards.

All liberals I know got these three dominant traits 1) low moral value system 2) fearful 3) muftakhor. I rather be a bigot. Thanks https://t.co/jSbO1KAciR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

Kangana then added, “All liberals I know got these three dominant traits 1) low moral value system 2) fearful 3) muftakhor. I rather be a bigot. Thanks.” Bigot refers to any person who is unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion or faction and prejudiced towards people on the basis of their identity.

Kangana’s followers had a mixed reaction to her strong tweet. Some came in support of the actress. One tweeted, "Exactly these people are so ruthless and shameless day by day ..if one is standing for truth and dharma u calling it hypocrisy what a great...but let me tell you K will always stand by truth and dharma." Many praised her stand by calling her ‘Queen’, a moniker she is often referred to as. Others, however, disagreed with her new definition.

"You were better off away from Twitter. Unfortunately presence on Social Media is affecting your credibility. It would be better if you hire a good PR manager to maintain a positive image", read one tweet. Another added, “You’re opportunist nothing else.”

On the Work front, Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in her upcoming movie Emergency. The film is directed and produced by the actress herself. The actress has wrapped up the film and it is setto release in October this year.