Kangana Ranaut gets mercilessly trolled for directing Emergency, netizens say 'one more flop'

Kangana Ranaut

After the huge debacle of actioner Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut started working for her next film, Emergency. Kangana was spotted at the airport on Sunday morning, and she was looking elegant in a saree. Kangana will star and direct the film Emergency, and previously, she shared the pre-production update on her Instagram.

Media photographer Viral Bhayani posted her airport video with the caption that says, "#kanganaranaut begins work for her new film which she will direct."

As soon as the Viral posted the video, netizens mercilessly trolled her left, right and centre. Many of the users added that it's good that she's directing it. While a few have already the upcoming film a 'disaster.' A netizen added, "One more flop." Another netizen added, "1000 tickets ke liye itni mehnat. Appreciable." One of the users asserted, "One more flop on the way." Another user added, "Nexy flop coming soon"

For the unversed, with Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut has given her 9th flop, and her last blockbuster success was 2015 film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Another user asserted, "Back to back flops ka world record jo karna hai." A user asserted, "V good decision. She should stop spoiling others' lives. She can be producer, director, actor and also audience of her film! She will do good to humanity." One of the users also added, "Who are the producers willing to put money behind an actress with a string of flops to her name? Shocking how she keeps getting hyped when her last good BO collection (superhit) was 7 years ago."

Before Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut was also seen as a host in the reality show Lock Upp, and it was quite a successful show. Comedian Munawar Faruqui won the first season of the reality show. On the film front, Kangana's upcoming movie is Tejas, and her production house Manikarnika Films has backed Tinku weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Tinku weds Sheru is scheduled for digital release.