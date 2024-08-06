Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, hugs victims: 'Our hope is PM Modi'

Kangana Ranaut visited flood-affected areas on Tuesday (August 6) and shared photos on her official social media accounts.

The severe floods and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused much damage, taking lives and destroying infrastructure. On Tuesday, Mandi MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited some of the affected areas in her home state to see the rescue and relief efforts in progress.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut visited flood-affected areas on Tuesday (August 6) and shared photos on her official social media accounts. In the pics, Kangana can be seen getting emotional and hugging the victims.

People have lost everything, in the vastness of that loss I feel immense pain and grief. pic.twitter.com/Mfh1Gg3YUq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 6, 2024

While inspecting the ongoing work in the flood-affected areas, Kangana Ranaut expressed that their only hope is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of the photos she shared on her Instagram story, Kangana is seen surrounded by other local victims and hugging a woman. She captioned the picture, "People have lost everything... In the vastness of that loss I feel immense pain and grief... our hope is Narendra Modi and BJP."

It is also very shameful that flood affected people are not getting any help from the state government… wherever I am going in flood affected areas, helpless people are complaining about the cruel and unconcerned treatment of the state government towards them. It is tragic and… https://t.co/gambG7fZ1i August 6, 2024

The actress Twitter, "Today visiting flood hit areas in Himachal Pradesh. We are so vulnerable before this vast universe…. Oh goddess earth, mother of life be kind to us." She added, "It is also very shameful that flood affected people are not getting any help from the state government… wherever I am going in flood affected areas, helpless people are complaining about the cruel and unconcerned treatment of the state government towards them. It is tragic and inhuman."

Today visiting flood hit areas in Himachal Pradesh. We are so vulnerable before this vast universe…. Oh goddess earth, mother of life be kind to us … pic.twitter.com/tJQmgFLXfx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 6, 2024

As Himachal Pradesh deals with the aftermath of another devastating flood season, the emphasis is on recovery and rebuilding, with local authorities committed to providing continuous support until normalcy returns. Kangana's involvement has been a topic of discussion as various groups call for help.

The actress and BJP leader recently took to Instagram Stories and X to address these concerns. She mentioned that local authorities had advised her against visiting the affected areas in Himachal due to the severe flooding.

