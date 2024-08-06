Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, hugs victims: 'Our hope is PM Modi'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika Shah passes away at 23, mother Divya Seth shares heartbreaking news

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडि�यो वायरल

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, hugs victims: 'Our hope is PM Modi'

Kangana Ranaut visited flood-affected areas on Tuesday (August 6) and shared photos on her official social media accounts.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 02:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, hugs victims: 'Our hope is PM Modi'
Kangana Ranaut (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The severe floods and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused much damage, taking lives and destroying infrastructure. On Tuesday, Mandi MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited some of the affected areas in her home state to see the rescue and relief efforts in progress.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut visited flood-affected areas on Tuesday (August 6) and shared photos on her official social media accounts. In the pics, Kangana can be seen getting emotional and hugging the victims. 

While inspecting the ongoing work in the flood-affected areas, Kangana Ranaut expressed that their only hope is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of the photos she shared on her Instagram story, Kangana is seen surrounded by other local victims and hugging a woman. She captioned the picture, "People have lost everything... In the vastness of that loss I feel immense pain and grief... our hope is Narendra Modi and BJP."

The actress Twitter, "Today visiting flood hit areas in Himachal Pradesh. We are so vulnerable before this vast universe…. Oh goddess earth, mother of life be kind to us." She added, "It is also very shameful that flood affected people are not getting any help from the state government… wherever I am going in flood affected areas, helpless people are complaining about the cruel and unconcerned treatment of the state government towards them. It is tragic and inhuman."

As Himachal Pradesh deals with the aftermath of another devastating flood season, the emphasis is on recovery and rebuilding, with local authorities committed to providing continuous support until normalcy returns. Kangana's involvement has been a topic of discussion as various groups call for help.

The actress and BJP leader recently took to Instagram Stories and X to address these concerns. She mentioned that local authorities had advised her against visiting the affected areas in Himachal due to the severe flooding.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 Plus, available on Amazon at just Rs…

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 Plus, available on Amazon at just Rs…

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

Why Khan Sir, who once couldn't afford Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his income, net worth and more

Why Khan Sir, who once couldn't afford Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his income, net worth and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement