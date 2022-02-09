Kangana Ranaut gained 20 kgs for 'Thalaivii', shares throwback picture

Kangana Ranaut's dedication towards her characters is often talked about and much appreciated by her fans and followers. For her 2021 biographical film 'Thalaivii', the actress underwent a massive physical transformation and gained twenty kgs for her role. The film was based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, the legendary actress-politician from Tamil Nadu.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on February 9, 2022, Kangana has shared a throwback picture from the film's set. Alongside the picture, she wrote "#throwback to Thalaivii days when I gained 20 kgs for my role (star emoji)". Dressed in a blue denim jacket and trousers, the 'Panga' actress is seen reading a book in the picture.





In September 2021, the actress had uploaded a couple of pictures comparing the two looks - her character look for which she put on weight and her look after getting back in shape. She had shared how preparing for 'Thalaivii' impacted her as she wrote, "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body ….

I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself."



Ranaut, who often gets embroiled in controversies, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming OTT show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel'. In the Ekta Kapoor-backed show, the 'Manikarnika' actress will be seen as the host. The show is reportedly based on the concept of 'Bigg Boss' where celebrities will be locked up inside jail and would have to survive the game as eliminations take place each week. It is also being said that the host Kangana will have a major role to play in deciding the fate of the contestants.