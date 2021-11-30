Kangana Ranaut files FIR after receiving death threats, requests Sonia Gandhi for help

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram on Tuesday morning to share that she has filed an FIR in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh against the death threats she has received recently. The actor posted a lengthy note in Hindi along with her picture at the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Her sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut can also be seen in the picture.

The 'Panga' actress wrote "Remembering the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I wrote that never forgive or forget the traitors. In such types of incidents, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never leave a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for the greed of money and sometimes in the greed of position and power. Jaichand and the traitors inside the country continue to help the anti-national forces by conspiring, only then such incidents happen."

She continues, "I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of such threats. I speak against the terrorist forces and those who conspire against the country and and will continue to speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties."





Kangana further called democracy as the biggest strength of our country. She even remembered Babasaheb Ambedkar in her post mentioning "The fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and the fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group."

Kangana also requested the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi to direct Punjab Chief Minister to take action immediately. "I would also like to remind Congress President Smt. Sonia ji that you are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your Chief Minister of Punjab to take immediate action on threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces.", she added.

The 'Queen' actress concluded her note by requesting people to not spread hatred to win elections. She wrote, "There are going to be elections in Punjab, for this some people are using my words without context, if anything happens to me in future, only those who do politics of hate and rhetoric will be solely responsible for it. It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections."

Last week, a FIR was also filed against Kangana in Mumbai for allegedly using insulting language towards the Sikh community in her social media post.