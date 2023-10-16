Headlines

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release postponed to next year, star shares reason: ‘My entire life’s earnings...’

Emergency, Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut where she plays Indira Gandhi, has been postponed to 2024.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

The release of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political drama Emergency has been postponed, ths actress announced on social media on Monday afternoon. The actress shared the reason behind the delayed release and also urged the fans to bear with the team.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Kangana wrote a long note detailing the reason behind the postponement. She wrote, “I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency’s release date. We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back to back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024).”

Kangana was recently seen in Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and has Tejas releasing later this month. The four-time National Award-winner added that a new release date will be shared in due time and urged fans to be patient. “New release date will be announced soon, please bear with us, your anticipation, curiosity and excitement for the film means a lot,” she concluded the note.

Emergency will be a retelling of the political turmoil caused by the National Emergency announced by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, a move aimed at trampling her political opponents. The film will see Kangana play PM Gandhi and also mark her directorial debut.

The film, which is now slated to be released next year, also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and Ashok Chhabra. It is also likely to be the late Satish Kaushik’s final film appearance.

