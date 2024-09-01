Twitter
Noida News: FIR to be filed for faulty lifts in housing societies, action to be taken against...

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

How did snakes lose their legs?

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency postponed after pending CBFC clearance? New release date...

Manipur: Two dead, 9 injured in firing by suspected militants in Imphal West

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency postponed after pending CBFC clearance? New release date...

Emergency, in which Kangana Ranaut portrays the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, might have been postponed. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency postponed after pending CBFC clearance? New release date...
Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency
Headlined and helmed by Kangana Ranaut, the political drama Emergency was slated to release on September 6. However, as per latest news, the film might have been postponed. The actress-turned-politician had claimed that CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has stopped the certification process of the film, in which she is seen portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the news that Emergency won't release next week. He wrote, "#BreakingNews...#Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut." There hasn't been an official statement made from Kangana Ranaut or the producers Zee Studios yet. The new release date of Emergency hasn't been announced yet.

On August 30, in a video message posted on her social media, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that she and the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have been receiving threats. She stated she is under pressure to not show the assassination of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her security guards in her film.

"There are rumours that our film Emergency has got a censor certificate. It is not true. In fact, our film was cleared earlier but it's certification has been stopped because of several threats. People of the censor board are also getting a lot of threads. There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots. I don't know what we will show then, that there is a blackout in the film? This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country," the actor-turned-politician said.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had sent a legal notice to CBFC seeking to prevent the release of Ranaut's film, claiming it may "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation." It alleged the trailer of the film depicted "erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord."

