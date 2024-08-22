Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is 'deliberately character assassinating' Sikhs, gurudwara committee seeks ban on film

Heroic mother rat fights off snake to save her baby in viral video, watch

This is world's most expensive thing and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is worth...

Viral video: Mango momos? Delhi street vendor's bizarre dish sparks outrage online

Taapsee Pannu says 'nepo kids' in Bollywood stick together: 'We can take away from them...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is 'deliberately character assassinating' Sikhs, gurudwara committee seeks ban on film

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is 'deliberately character assassinating' Sikhs, gurudwara committee seeks ban on film

Heroic mother rat fights off snake to save her baby in viral video, watch

Heroic mother rat fights off snake to save her baby in viral video, watch

This is world's most expensive thing and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is worth...

This is world's most expensive thing and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is worth...

7 most expensive bikes in the world

7 most expensive bikes in the world

Seven Islands ruled by animals 

Seven Islands ruled by animals 

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is 'deliberately character assassinating' Sikhs, gurudwara committee seeks ban on film

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is 'deliberately character assassinating' Sikhs, gurudwara committee seeks ban on film

Taapsee Pannu says 'nepo kids' in Bollywood stick together: 'We can take away from them...'

Taapsee Pannu says 'nepo kids' in Bollywood stick together: 'We can take away from them...'

Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is 'deliberately character assassinating' Sikhs, gurudwara committee seeks ban on film

Ahead of the release, Emergency landed into major controversy as SGPC and Akal Takht demanded immediate ban on the film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is 'deliberately character assassinating' Sikhs, gurudwara committee seeks ban on film
Stills from Emergency trailer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency has landed in a major controversy. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have demanded an immediate ban on the film, claiming that the film tries to “character assassinate” Sikhs by creating a narrative against them. In her directorial, Kangana Ranaut plays the Former PM Indira Gandhi.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, addressed a press conference when he sought an FIR against Ranaut and expressed objection against the film. On Wednesday, Dhami mentioned that Sikh sentiments in several instances due to the misrepresentation of the community in films. He called the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ‘biased’, sought a ban on the film, and urged for the inclusion of Sikh members in the censor board.

Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht also asserted that Kangana's political drama “deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.” Singh claimed that the film “disrespects” the community and accused Kangana of “deliberately character assassinating” Sikhs. 

Singh said, "The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut’s film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community’s martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib." 

Raghbir Singh further claimed that even though Kangana Ranaut often makes controversial statements against Sikhs, the government isn’t taking any action against her. The Jathedar requested the authorities to book the actress-turned-politician “for inciting religious sentiments of Sikhs for her act through the film Emergency”.

Kangana announced Emergency in 2021, and reportedly she clarified that while it is a political drama, it is not a biopic of Indira Gandhi. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Shreyas Talpade takes on the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Anupam Kher portrays Jayaprakash Narayan. Late actor Satish Kaushik appears as former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram. Emergency is scheduled for September 6, 2024. 

Read: This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sachit Mittal, the man who planned Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's beautiful wedding

Meet Sachit Mittal, the man who planned Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's beautiful wedding

Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to embrace..

Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to embrace..

Manu Bhaker's net worth was just Rs 60 lakh before Olympic medals win, her current net worth is Rs...

Manu Bhaker's net worth was just Rs 60 lakh before Olympic medals win, her current net worth is Rs...

Big Challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL launches one-time recharge with a 5-month validity for only Rs…

Big Challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL launches one-time recharge with a 5-month validity for only Rs…

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement