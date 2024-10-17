The political drama Emergency, written, directed, and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is finally ready for release with the CBFC issuing a censor certificate to the controversial film in which the actor and the BJP MP plays the role of Indira Gandhi.

"We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support", Kangana wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The political drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Ranaut, was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6 after multiple delays but it couldn't be shown as its certificate was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Emergency was caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused the film of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong. The actor claimed at the time that she and CBFC members had received threats, and she was under pressure not to show the assassination of the former prime minister by her security guards. She had also accused the film body of stalling certification, which she said was "hugely demotivating".

In early September, production house Zee Entertainment Enterprises moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue certificate for the film. The CBFC subsequently told the high court that Ranaut had agreed to the cuts suggested by the board in the movie.

Ranaut had said she was forced to sell off her property in Mumbai after the release of Emergency was postponed due to delay in getting a censor certificate. "I had staked my personal property on this film, which was supposed to come in theatres. Now it is not releasing, so the property is there, to be sold off in difficult times," she said last month.

Emergency delves into the emergency that was imposed by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman. (With inputs from PTI)

