Big trouble for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, two organisations seek ban on film, they are not related to Congress

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

7 most haunted railway stations in India

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड�्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Big trouble for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, two organisations seek ban on film, they are not related to Congress

Ahead of the release, Emergency landed into major controversy as SGPC and Akal Takht demanded immediate ban on the film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 04:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Big trouble for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, two organisations seek ban on film, they are not related to Congress
Stills from Emergency trailer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency has landed in a major controversy. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have demanded an immediate ban on the film, claiming that the film tries to “character assassinate” Sikhs by creating a narrative against them. In her directorial, Kangana Ranaut plays the Former PM Indira Gandhi.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, addressed a press conference when he sought an FIR against Ranaut and expressed objection against the film. On Wednesday, Dhami mentioned that Sikh sentiments in several instances due to the misrepresentation of the community in films. He called the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ‘biased’, sought a ban on the film, and urged for the inclusion of Sikh members in the censor board.

Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht also asserted that Kangana's political drama “deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.” Singh claimed that the film “disrespects” the community and accused Kangana of “deliberately character assassinating” Sikhs. 

Singh said, "The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut’s film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community’s martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib." 

Raghbir Singh further claimed that even though Kangana Ranaut often makes controversial statements against Sikhs, the government isn’t taking any action against her. The Jathedar requested the authorities to book the actress-turned-politician “for inciting religious sentiments of Sikhs for her act through the film Emergency”.

Kangana announced Emergency in 2021, and reportedly she clarified that while it is a political drama, it is not a biopic of Indira Gandhi. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Shreyas Talpade takes on the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Anupam Kher portrays Jayaprakash Narayan. Late actor Satish Kaushik appears as former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram. Emergency is scheduled for September 6, 2024. 

Read: This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement