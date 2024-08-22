Big trouble for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, two organisations seek ban on film, they are not related to Congress

Ahead of the release, Emergency landed into major controversy as SGPC and Akal Takht demanded immediate ban on the film.

Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency has landed in a major controversy. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have demanded an immediate ban on the film, claiming that the film tries to “character assassinate” Sikhs by creating a narrative against them. In her directorial, Kangana Ranaut plays the Former PM Indira Gandhi.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, addressed a press conference when he sought an FIR against Ranaut and expressed objection against the film. On Wednesday, Dhami mentioned that Sikh sentiments in several instances due to the misrepresentation of the community in films. He called the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ‘biased’, sought a ban on the film, and urged for the inclusion of Sikh members in the censor board.

Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht also asserted that Kangana's political drama “deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.” Singh claimed that the film “disrespects” the community and accused Kangana of “deliberately character assassinating” Sikhs.

Singh said, "The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut’s film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community’s martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib."

Raghbir Singh further claimed that even though Kangana Ranaut often makes controversial statements against Sikhs, the government isn’t taking any action against her. The Jathedar requested the authorities to book the actress-turned-politician “for inciting religious sentiments of Sikhs for her act through the film Emergency”.

Kangana announced Emergency in 2021, and reportedly she clarified that while it is a political drama, it is not a biopic of Indira Gandhi. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Shreyas Talpade takes on the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Anupam Kher portrays Jayaprakash Narayan. Late actor Satish Kaushik appears as former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram. Emergency is scheduled for September 6, 2024.

