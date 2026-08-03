Kangana Ranaut drops bombshell, says film industry's Hindu women marry 'Islamists', turn 'leftists', was Sonakshi Sinha on target?

The internet is convinced Kangana Ranaut indirectly targeted Sonakshi Sinha in her latest Instagram video and cryptic post, where she spoke about a "Hindu daughter" who allegedly became a "Left extremist" after marriage. Her remarks have triggered widespread speculation and debate on social media.

Kangana Ranaut has sparked fresh controversy after sharing a selfie video on Instagram on Monday, where she opened up about her spiritual journey from being a moderate Hindu to proudly identifying as a "Sanghi" after embracing the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). During the video, the actor-politician also appeared to take a swipe at a fellow female actor, describing her as a "Hindu beti" who allegedly changed her beliefs after marrying a Muslim man.

"I've seen and known a lot of Hindu daughters in the film industry closely. They're Hindu, but they don’t have any thought process about politics. They're usually very neutral. But as soon as they come in contact with Islamic people, whether it’s through marriage or friendship, their thinking instantly becomes so defined. They become Leftist extremists," Kangana said.

The Panga actress maintained that she has no objection to people changing their beliefs, pointing out that the Constitution of India gives everyone the freedom to choose their religion and ideology. However, she questioned why her own transformation is often criticised. "Yes, I was a moderate Hindu. But then I’m asked, 'Since when did you become a Sanghi?' I want to become a Sanghi! I want to convert to the 'awakened Hindu' ideology of BJP and RSS," asserted Ranaut.

"Why can't I convert? These are double standards of our society. The so-called stakeholders of society unearth videos from 10 years ago and say, 'But you used to party so much!' Yes, I used to party, but today, I want to become a defined and awakened Hindu. Why is that path closed for you? So, these double standards won't work. If our Hindu daughters want to convert into defined and awakened Hindus, then why not?," Kangana further asked.

The Emergency director joined the BJP in 2024 and went on to win the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. Now serving as a Member of Parliament, she has been vocal in supporting the party's ideology and governance. Her latest remarks left social media speculating about the identity of the actor she was referring to. While some believed the comments were aimed at Swara Bhasker, who married political activist Fahad Ahmad in 2023, many others pointed to Sonakshi Sinha, who married actor Zaheer Iqbal in 2024.

The speculation gained momentum after Kangana shared an Instagram Story earlier on Monday that many believed was directed at Sonakshi. "I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar (pick pocketer) these days. She wears half pants and ulta (reverse) cap, and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchhaap (gutter-borne) behaviour of protesters," she wrote, reiterating her recent controversial remark in which she labelled Gen Z participants at last month's student protests at Jantar Mantar as the "gutter generation."

"I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel. Dear fellow actress, if you feel like a jebkatra, I am sorry. You used to dress and speak so elegantly. What happened to you? Opinions are yours, but you can do better with that styling of yours. If you need some help, I am always there for you (flying kiss emoji)," Kangana added.

The buzz intensified because Sonakshi has been posting videos on Instagram supporting the student protesters who took part in the Cockroach Janata Party's march to Parliament in New Delhi on July 20, demanding the resignation of then-Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. In those videos, the actor is often seen in a casual look, wearing shorts and a cap - details that closely matched Kangana's description.

READ | Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for attacking Gen Z protesters: 'Chudail, aur thappad khaane hain?'