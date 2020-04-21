Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 5 lakh each to Film Employees Federation of South India, daily wage workers of 'Thalaivi'

The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently in Manali with her family due to the countrywide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, announced on Tuesday a donation worth Rs 5 lakh reach towards the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and to the daily wage workers of upcoming Tamil film, Thalaivi, a biopic on J Jayalalithaa.

A statement was issued about the same which read, "Considering the CCOVID19 pandemic, Kangana Ranaut has come forward to donate Rs 5 lakh towards FEFSI union and for the daily wage workers of her film Thalaivi." For the uninformed, Thalaivi has been directed by Vijay and stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta, and Priyamani among others in pivotal roles.

The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages. The project was announced along with its title and first look poster last year on February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

When Kangana was chosen for the role, there were a lot of backlashes but the director had clarified, "This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one."