Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 5 lakh each to Film Employees Federation of South India, daily wage workers of 'Thalaivi'

Headlines

Google Pixel 8 series launched in India: New design, upgraded camera and more

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Uber driver harasses Instagram influencer, she jumps from moving car, shares video

Indian-origin CEO of US company sacrifices part of own salary for employees' salary hike

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 series launched in India: New design, upgraded camera and more

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Uber driver harasses Instagram influencer, she jumps from moving car, shares video

Unreleased films of Amitabh Bachchan

7 natural ways to reduce anxiety

Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who have won gold medal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 5 lakh each to Film Employees Federation of South India, daily wage workers of 'Thalaivi'

The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 21, 2020, 05:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently in Manali with her family due to the countrywide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, announced on Tuesday a donation worth Rs 5 lakh reach towards the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and to the daily wage workers of upcoming Tamil film, Thalaivi, a biopic on J Jayalalithaa.

A statement was issued about the same which read, "Considering the CCOVID19 pandemic, Kangana Ranaut has come forward to donate Rs 5 lakh towards FEFSI union and for the daily wage workers of her film Thalaivi." For the uninformed, Thalaivi has been directed by Vijay and stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta, and Priyamani among others in pivotal roles. 

The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages. The project was announced along with its title and first look poster last year on February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

When Kangana was chosen for the role, there were a lot of backlashes but the director had clarified, "This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's secret fuel: A competitive edge with domestic benefits

ED conducts raids at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s residence

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike, Veer Pahariya to make his debut

Meet Kishore Jena, javelin thrower who almost defeated Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

Amid Dunki-Salaar box office clash, release date of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas changes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE