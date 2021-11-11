'Kangana Ranaut doesn't deserve to hold Padma Shri', says Congress women's wing over her 'real freedom' remark

Kangana Ranaut's comments on "real freedom" have stirred up quite the drama and now the Congress women wing chief has also asked the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, to withdraw the Padma Shri conferred on Kangana.

Netta D Souza, President of the All India Mahila Congress, in a letter to the President, wrote, "2021 Padma Shri award recipient Ms Kangana Ranaut, has maligned the sanctity of the Padma Shri award and honour of our Constitution. She has intentionally hurt the national sentiment and with her words committed the overt act in contravention of provisions of law."

The letter further read, "It is humbly prayed that the overt act of Padma Shri Awardee should be condemned and she must be ordered to return the Padma Award considering the idea and dignity attached to it. It is prayed that such a person, who has no regard for the law of the land, the Constitution of India, doesn't deserve to hold eminent award like Padma Shri. Hence it may kindly be withdrawn from her in larger public interest and dignity of the award."

For the unversed, Kangana, in an interview with a TV channel, had reportedly said, "Freedom got through begging, is not real freedom. We achieved real freedom in 2014." Kangana's remarks were referring to the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-powered BJP coming to power in 2014.

"She has specifically pointed out that Congress which has served India for more than 70 years is nothing but an extension of British rule. The usage of words and phrases is a clear manifestation of the intent and disrespect that the Padma Shri awardee carries towards the freedom fighters and their contributions to attain independence," the letter further read.

The Congress leader added that Kangana has questioned the sacrifice of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India's Independence.