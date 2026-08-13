Kangana Ranaut defends 'lomdi' remark on Naseeruddin Shah, asks why 'Pakistan ki prem katha' continues

Kangana Ranaut has defended her ‘lomdi’ remark about Naseeruddin Shah and accused the film industry of hypocrisy over its response to student protests in Jharkhand.

Kangana Ranaut has defended her ‘lomdi’ remark about Naseeruddin Shah and accused the film industry of hypocrisy over its response to student protests in Jharkhand.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again hit out at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. After calling him a “lomdi” (fox) over his comments on student protests, Kangana has now defended her remark and questioned what she described as Shah’s repeated references to Pakistan.

Kangana attacks ‘hypocrisy’ in film industry

In a conversation with ANI, Kangana spoke about the ongoing protests in Jharkhand and compared them with the earlier protests at Jantar Mantar.

She claimed that during the Jantar Mantar protests, some of her fellow parliamentarians faced attacks, including people climbing onto their cars and breaking windows. She also claimed that around 2,500 people had gathered outside her home, forcing heavy police deployment.

Kangana said, “So when a situation like this was unfolding at Jantar Mantar, they were all shedding crocodile tears. But now that children in Jharkhand are facing this kind of oppression, aren’t they Gen Z too? Is someone only considered Gen Z if they act against the country or abuse the Prime Minister? They themselves have been made to appear anti-youth. This hypocrisy in the film industry will not work. The crocodile tears that people from the film industry were shedding for Jantar Mantar, they should shed the same tears for the children in Jharkhand as well.”

Why did Kangana call Naseeruddin Shah ‘lomdi’?

Kangana also explained why she used the word “lomdi” for Naseeruddin Shah. She said, “I said this about Naseeruddin Shah because he had made such a distasteful video in which he was making threats of this kind. And whenever you look at his films, interviews or statements, it is always about Pakistan. Yeh Pakistan ki prem katha kab khatam hogi? Jab dekho Pakistan ke prem mein yeh mare rahte hain. Ab Partition ko bhi itne saal ho gaye hain toh yeh love story khatam kyun nahi ho rahi hai (When will this love story with Pakistan end? He is always obsessed with his love for Pakistan. So many years have passed since Partition, so why hasn’t this love story ended yet?).”

Kangana had earlier called Shah a ‘fox’

The latest comments come days after Kangana responded to actor Piyush Mishra’s remarks about Naseeruddin Shah.

Mishra had questioned Shah’s silence on the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand after Shah previously spoke about the lack of support from Bollywood during protests at Jantar Mantar.

Kangana shared Mishra’s comments on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Sach toh ye hai ki har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jiss ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwaali karti hoon, uske liye ladti hoon. Naseer saab khate toh iss desh ke hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hai (The truth is that each and everyone of us is someone’s pet. I am proud that I protect and defend the same house from where I get my food. But Naseer saab eats from this land and defends the neighbouring country).”

She then added, “PS: In today’s time it is a compliment to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. I would rather be a dog than a lomdi (fox) like Naseeruddin.”

What had Naseeruddin Shah said?

Naseeruddin Shah had earlier spoken about the alleged police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar during a CJP-led protest related to the NEET paper leak. His comments later became part of the debate around the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand, with Piyush Mishra questioning why Shah had not spoken about them.

Kangana’s latest comments have now added another chapter to the ongoing public exchange between the two actors.