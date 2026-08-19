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Kangana Ranaut defends Isha Koppikar's 'andhbhakt' remark, recalls standing against injustice

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Kangana Ranaut defends Isha Koppikar's 'andhbhakt' remark, recalls standing against injustice

Kangana Ranaut backed Isha Koppikar’s ‘andh bhakt’ remarks and recalled instances from her life to explain why she embraces the idea of being a ‘bhakt’.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 07:38 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut defends Isha Koppikar's 'andhbhakt' remark, recalls standing against injustice
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Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has voiced her support for actress Isha Koppikar after she embraced the label “andh bhakt” while explaining that her loyalty is towards India and not any political party.

Sharing Isha’s video on social media, Kangana said she could relate to the actress’s views and listed several moments from her own life that she said reflected her willingness to stand up against injustice.

Kangana began by recalling an incident from her school days, writing, “In high school protested against a teacher who used to hit children in head with a stick during assembly.”

She also mentioned speaking out against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Nirbhaya rape case. Kangana further said she had never blamed her parents for any limitations she faced and instead worked to improve the standard of living for her entire family.

Kangana says she is proud of being called a ‘bhakt’

Addressing the “bhakt” label, Kangana said she does not view it negatively. She said that she loves her country, its people and the life she has been given.

She concluded her post by saying, “Identifies being a bhakt of almost anyone who I meet. I love my country, I love my people, I simple love my life.”

What Isha Koppikar said about being called ‘andhbhakt’

Isha recently responded to people calling her an “andhbhakt”, saying she was willing to accept the term if it represented her love and faith in India.

The actress clarified that her “bhakti” was “not for any political party, but for my country, for my India”. She also stressed that loving the country does not mean she cannot question the government or disagree with its policies.

Isha urged people to focus on what they could contribute to the country and said, “I am Indian, I love my India, I believe in my India. Not blindly, but proudly, passionately, and unapologetically.”

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