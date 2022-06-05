Kangana Ranaut defends herself as 'box office queen,' tackles Dhaakad's disaster box office fate

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's recent release Dhaakad has been a disaster at the box office. With her latest actioner, the actress has given 9 back-to-back flops. However, Kangana tried to defend herself, to retain the self-proclaimed title of queen.

Kangana shared snapshots of a few articles that proclaimed her as 'box office queen.' Ranaut added that her film Manikarnika has been a blockbuster. Thalaivii had broken OTT records, and she has been a part of the hit reality show Lock Upp. Kangana shared that she is still hopeful for the year 2022. Kangana said, "2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka super hit film, 2020 was covid year, 2021 I gave biggest film of my career Thalavii which came on ott and was huge success, I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster lock up hosting and it's not over yet... I have great hopes with it."

Here's the story

Although Kangana said that Thalavii was a big success on OTT, the film had a theatrical release, and the film couldn't perform well in cinemas. On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, and she is also directing her next film Emergency. Last Sunday, Kangana was spotted at the airport on Sunday morning, and she was looking elegant in a saree. Kangana will star and direct the film Emergency, and previously, she shared the pre-production update on her Instagram. Media photographer Viral Bhayani posted her airport video with the caption that says, "#kanganaranaut begins work for her new film which she will direct."

Here's the video

As soon as the Viral posted the video, netizens mercilessly trolled her left, right and centre. Many of the users added that it's good that she's directing it. While a few have already the upcoming film a 'disaster.' A netizen added, "One more flop." Another netizen added, "1000 tickets ke liye itni mehnat. Appreciable." One of the users asserted, "One more flop on the way." Another user added, "Nexy flop coming soon."