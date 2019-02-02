Kangana Ranaut dances her way to ‘Manikarnika’ glory with sister Rangoli, watch video

Manikarnika, which released a week back, has touched the 60-crore mark. This called for celebration, especially for Kangana Ranaut, who turned the director with this film. Kangana definitely seemed to be on cloud nine when she visited Bombay Stock Exchange yesterday to host a special screening for her movie, but that wasn’t it. The actress celebrated her movie’s success with her sister Rangoli.

Rangoli, Kangana and their team got together for a boomerang video where they are dancing with cakes and flowers in front of them. Rangoli shared the video writing, “Celebrating the great response!! #Manikarnika Thank you @nehaaimage for the lovely flowers & cake” Watch the video here:

Celebrating the great response !! #Manikarnika ♥️ Thank you @nehaaimage for the lovely flowers & cake pic.twitter.com/jlPcx0FxP2 February 1, 2019

The sisters - Rangoli and Kangana share a unique relationship. Rangoli was previously managing Kangana’s professional work but soon shifted her focus to her married life and child. Kangana is also fond of her nephew Pritvi Raj Chandel.

Manikarnika, which was previously directed by Krish, was redirected by Kangana Ranaut with a comparatively newer cast. The movie also features Ankita Lokhande, Mishti Chakraborty, Richard Keep, Jisshu Sengupta, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Atul Kulkarni among others.

Manikarnika released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray. The movie, a biopic on Shiv Sena head Bal Thackeray, which also underwent a lot of controversy before release, has earned Rs. 30 crore in its first week. Manikarnika is now aiming for the 100-crore mark.