Kangana Ranaut dances her heart out at Maha Shivratri 2022 event, video goes VIRAL

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Maha Shivratri with Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on Tuesday. The internet went crazy with videos and photographs from the celebrations. Kangana Ranaut was seen dancing to bhajans in several clips shared by fan accounts.

Kangana was seen dancing to a bhajan while donning a red Banarasi saree in the video.

Take a look-

Several followers flocked to the comments section to express their delight at the post. 'Beautiful dance,' one of them wrote.

Kangana is currently hosting the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, in which 14 celebrities are locked up for months with no access to the outside world. ALTBalaji and MX Player are broadcasting the show live 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, actors Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, and Sara Khan are among the show's contestants.

For the unversed, Since she announced her new film, 'Dhaakad,' fans have been unable to keep their cool. The actress has been sharing photographs and videos from the set of her film on social media, piqueing the attention of her fans. Along with the actress, Arjun Rampal will appear in the flick. Kangana Ranaut posted another still from the film on her Instagram account a few days back, announcing that it would be released in four languages on May 27, 2022.

The multilingual Pan-India film was planned to be released in April, but the directors decided to push it back until May because of the country's third wave. In the snapshot she published, Kangana is dressed in black, holding a rifle, and displaying a fierce expression on the battlefield.