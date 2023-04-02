Kangana Ranaut criticises English-speaking 'desi kids' for their 'tacky second-hand brit' Hindi, calls it 'annoying'

Kangna Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut does not shy away from speaking her mind. The actress frequently shares her opinions on her social media. On Sunday, Kangana criticised English-speaking 'desi kids' for their 'tacky' Hindi. Rananut called their fluency in Hindi a 'second-hand British accent' and also termed it as 'irritating.'

Kangana took her thoughts to Twitter. She replied to a tweet by a social media user. The netizen had shared a link to an article that reported about Italy, introducing a bill in Parliament, seeking a ban on English and other foreign languages for formal communication. The user wrote: "Hate me but we need to do the same, kids in Gurugram only speak in English but they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi."

Kangana re-shared the tweet with her quote and wrote, "I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating. While kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier," she wrote.

Here's Kangana's tweet

I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating… while kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier https://t.co/tdyvlbixGL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2023

This isn't the first time when Kangana criticised Gen-Z kids. In March, Kangana Ranaut talked about liberals on Twitter. She said that to be a liberal one must grow intellect/study literature but GenZ is too lazy. She retweeted a video of a woman showing books for kids under 10 that featured some adult content.

Sharing the video, one of the social media users wrote, “#ALARMING #Toxic_wokism This is what they are teaching & showing little kids of age under 10!!! This is feeding them pornography & brainwashing them against the natural order of things Awareness against this stupidity is must.”

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for Chandramukhi 2. She will next be seen in Emergency. The film also marks her directorial debut. Apart from Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency, Kangna has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita lined up in the pipeline.