Kangana Ranaut congratulates Nawazuddin Siddiqui for designing his new lavish bungalow 'Nawab'

Popular Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thursday gave the first glimpse of his dream home, a lavish bungalow in Mumbai. He took to Instagram and shared a beautiful pic of his house with his fans.

Sharing the photo of his Bungalow, he wrote, “A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act.” In the picture, Nawazuddin can be sitting in his garden. A number of fans congratulated the actor on social media.

Take a look:

On his post, one of his fans wrote, “Allahumdulillah, you deserve the best of everything very proud of you and your achievements.” The second one mentioned, “Can we get inside tour looks beautiful mashallah.” The third fans commented, “Better than high rise apartments.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, the producer of his upcoming film Tinku Weds Sheru, also congratulated the actor on Instagram. Taking to the Instagram story, along with a picture of his beautiful house, she wrote, “@nawazuddin_siddiqui sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai bahut khubsurat hai...bahut bahut mubarak (Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir has designed his new house himself. It is very beautiful. Many Congratulations.”

For the unversed, in the memory of his late father Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actor named his dream house ‘Nawab.’ He himself renovated his bungalow. It took three years to be completed. The house is being said to be inspired by his house in his ancestral home town Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has ‘Adbhut’, ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. He will be seen opposite Avneet Kaur in ‘Tinku Weds Sheru’, produced by Kangana Ranaut. A few days back, Kangana shared a picture from the sets with a camera that was used by Bimal Roy, a legendary director.