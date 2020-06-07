Kangana Ranaut confirms second directorial film 'Aparajita Ayodhya', says she wants to focus on movie as filmmaker

Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Aparajitha Ayodhya' revolves around Ram Mandir case

Kangana Ranaut had recently spilled that she was following Ramayana closely because she is making a movie on Ayodhya. The actress has now unveiled that her next directorial after 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi', is 'Aparajitha Ayodhya', that is based on the Ram Mandir case.

'Aparajitha Ayodhya' is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had scripted the Baahubali series and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Confirming the movie, Kangana said, "The plan wasn't for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction."

She added, "However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it's best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.” The film will also be produced by her production house."

Kangana might not be seen starring in the film as she wants her focus entirely to be on being a filmmaker for the film, "I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it's not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it's a story of divinity.”