Kangana Ranaut reveals 'mortgaging all properties' for Emergency, talks about 'being tested' and her rebirth

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency

Kangana Ranaut completed the production of her directorial debut film Emergency, and she recalled the 'struggle' of completing the upcoming film. Over the past few years, Kangana had been through harsh times in Bollywood. Her last film Dhaakad was a massive commercial failure.

A lot is riding on Kangana's upcoming film, and it is a litmus test for the actress as well. In Emergency, Kangana is directing and also led the film by playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. To announce the wrap of Emergency, Ranaut dropped a carousel post with photos from the sets of Emergency. In these pictures, Kangana was captured in her Indira Gandhi avatar, looking into the monitor while holding and sitting on the director's chair.

With the photos, Kangana also narrated how she mortgage her properties to complete the film. In the caption, Kangana wrote, "As I wrap Emergency as an actor today…. a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion…It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it…From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested ….

Kangana further narrated her plight and also hit back at her haters. The actress wrote, "I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn’t share all this, honestly because i didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, i didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain..."

Ranaut added that after suffering several, severe jabs, she feels reborn. She added. "You must work hard that’s given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn’t break …Hold on to yourself till you can … you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn’t…… if you break and shatter in pieces … celebrate…Because it’s time for you to reborn …It’s a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before…Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me."

Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The film is slated for the 2023 release.