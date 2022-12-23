Search icon
Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Lata Mangeshkar, says she denied 'insane money' to perform in weddings

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut loves to pat herself. Queen star doesn't need anyone to sing praises for her. Kangana considers herself one of the top actresses, and now she has even found a comparison between her and iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. 

Kangana shared a reel on her Instagram. In the video, Lata's sister Asha Bhosle shared interesting trivia about her late elder sister. Asha revealed that Lata never entertained the idea of attending weddings and performing in them for money. Bhosle stated that Lata was once offered $1 million dollars to attend a wedding for 2 hours, but she refused. 

Kangana shared the reel on her social media and stated that even she got offers to perform at weddings and private parties. But she never encouraged them and rejected them. Ranaut wrote, "Agree! Even I never danced in weddings, or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs...denied insane amount of money... glad to come across this video...Lata ji truly so inspiring." 

When it comes to performing at weddings, and private events, Shah Rukh Khan is among the artists who is famous for performing on such occasions. Although he charged a bomb, he is criticised by few for the same. 

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in disastrous Dhaakad. She will next be seen in her directorial Emergency with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman. Kangana also has action-drama Tejas lined up for next year. The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022. In the next two months, Lata Di's demise will complete a year, and her fans are still finding the loss unreal. 

