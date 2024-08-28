Twitter
'No power to...': Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-trainee IAS officer now...

'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigns from JMM, to join BJP on...

Naga Chaitanya's first remark about his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral: 'I am super...'

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: 'I call it a Shakespearean...'

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: 'I call it a Shakespearean...'

Kangana Ranaut has compared her film Emergency to Oppenheimer which won 7 Oscars this year.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 09:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: 'I call it a Shakespearean...'
Kangana Ranaut (Image credit: Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Emergency in which she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. discussed whether Indira Gandhi can be simply categorized as 'good' or 'bad' in her recent interview. 

In a recent interview with India Today, Kangana compared her film to Oppenheimer. She said, "I don't know why people are so uncomfortable with truth. As if it does not stand there glaring at us evidently, and so obviously. To me Ms. Gandhi is what she is and we cannot compartmentalize people as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. If you look from that perspective this film will open many doors for you but at the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film is maybe Oppenheimer.”

She further added, "You can't really decide whether to root for him, whether he is getting manipulated or he is manipulative. But aren't all of us like that? Life is not so limited. It demands you to be so much and at times to be the person you don't want to be. That is why I call it a Shakespearean tragedy. It is so much like Macbeth. Macbeth was destined to be the king, and when he becomes the king by killing the king the dagger follows him. His conscience follows him… The idea of Emergency is that the best of us can become a victim of hubris.”

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the Father of the Atomic Bomb, during WWII. The film delves into his fears about the bomb's potential to destroy the world. It won 7 Oscars this year, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Kangana Ranaut is set to essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the self-directorial film Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Choudhary, and Milind Soman among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 6.

