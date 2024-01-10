Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande shouldn't win Bigg Boss 'at the cost of her marriage': Reality shows come and go...

Kangana Ranaut supported her co-star and friend Ankita Lokhande and also said that she doesn't want her to win the reality show 'at the cost of her marriage'.

Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut supported her co-star and friend, Ankita Lokhande for Bigg Boss 17. This week, Bigg Boss hosted family members of the contestants, including Vicky Jain's mother. Before Bigg Boss housemates' family members entered the house, they interacted with the media. Vicky's mom is miffed with Ankita, and she has expressed it in the media interactions. However, Kangana said that her mother-in-law has also rooted for Ankita. The actress further said that she wants her Manikarnika co-star to win the show, but not at the cost of her marriage.

Kangana shared an interview clip of Vicky's mom on her Instagram stories, and wrote, "Media doing their best to break their family, they won't show how Ankita Lokhande's sasu maa (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end. Ha ha ha, too cute Aunty. Reality shows come and go, but family is forever." Kangana ended the note saying, "I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage."

In the upcoming episode, Ankita's mother-in-law confronts Ankita for kicking Vicky in the show. However, the actress was shocked after hearing that her father-in-law complained to her mother, and mentioned her late father. In the promo, Vicky's mom is seen talking about the incident when Ankita kicked Vicky. Sr Jain says, "Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' (When you kicked Vicky, your father-in-law, called your mom and asked, 'Have you also kicked your husband like that?'). This revelation hurts Ankita because she lost her father recently. The actress quickly expresses her discontent and says, "Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi. Meri maa akeli hai waha. Mere papa ki death hui hai mumma, Mummy ko mat bolo please (Why was it necessary to call my mom, she's all alone. My father passed away. Please don't drag them in this)." With only a few weeks left, Bigg Boss 17 is expected to have its grand finale on January 28.