Kangana Ranaut takes on trolls targetting Sadhguru for his Mahashivratri dance: 'Kyu jaan ke peeche...'

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and defended spiritual leader Sadhguru after netizens trolled him for dancing at Mahashivratri event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Sadhguru, who is a spiritual leader, after a video of him dancing at the Mahashivratri event went viral. Netizens trolled him, some even questioned his performance on the stage.

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and defended Sadhguru, she wrote, “Kyu aap log inki jaan ke peeche pade ho (why you are all behind his life), he says on Shivratri one must stay up all night, dancing is such an essential part of jagrata even in north India, idea is to stay up and dancing can help us with that we saw our mother or grannies, uncles and all do that, why so bitter?”

In another tweet, she wrote, “He says I am Sadhguru means uneducated Guru, he says he never read any scriptures or Vedas, he says if your humanity is responding you don’t need a rule book, from Jain to Sikh to Buddhist many laid their own ways of spiritual awakening here, why not him? Kya khaya aapka inhone ?”

Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, took a dig at Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh's acting skills after a Twitter asked her favourite actor between the two. The actress said that she never saw them act.

She tweeted, “I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana.”

Netizens reacted to her tweet, and one of them wrote, “So 1- Guzarish ( 2010 ) 2 - super 30 ( 2019 ) 3 - koi mil Gaya ( 2003 ) So What were these movie all about ?HR acting in this movie we’re not according to you’re standards. And if so then you’re standards are below the standards of Indian public .”  The second one said, “Flopstar just being jealous of superstars Kon laga esko tl mai mere.”

