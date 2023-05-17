Search icon
Kangana Ranaut claims to have incurred Rs 30-40 crore loss for speaking up against politicians, ‘anti-nationals’

Kangana Ranaut claims that she was dropped from 20-30 brand endorsements for speaking up against politicians and 'anti-nationals'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut often grabs headlines for sharing her controversial views on social media on different topics. The actress recently talked about how she incurred a huge loss, brands dropped her for speaking against politicians, 'anti-nationals', and in favor of Hinduism. 

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a story from a news portal of Elon Musk saying ‘I’ll say what I want and if the consequences of that are losing money, so be it.” The actress then praised the Twitter CEO and claimed that she also incurred losses for speaking up against 'anti-nationals' and politicians.

5be45e2a-51b3-47ed-9c45-e5afd8627ba0

The actress claimed that speaking up for Hinduism and against politicians and 'anti-nationals' cost her 20-25 brand endorsements and said, “This is a character, true freedom, and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to loss of 30-40cr per year... but I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda.”

The actress continued to say, “Companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India its culture and integrity...appreciate Elon because everyone displays their weaknesses, at least rich person should not care.” 

In July 2020, Kangana Ranaut tweeted that the situation in Maharashtra was similar to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Her statement was condemned by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. her verbal tiff with Raut grew into a full-out war of words with the actress criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerey as well.

Kangana Ranaut had also slammed Deepika Padukone for extending support to JNU students during their protest in 2020, saying that the actress was supporting 'tukde gang'.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles.

