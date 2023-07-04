Kangana Ranaut claims Tiku Weds Sheru has same footfall as Rs 100 crore theatrical film, netizens call her 'delusional'

claims Tiku Weds Sheru has same footfall as Rs 100 crore theatrical film

After entertaining the audience with her performances, Kangana Ranaut recently released her first production film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The actress recently celebrated the success bash of the movie and now has claimed that the movie has the same footfall as Rs 100 crore film.

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the movie the actress claimed that Tiku Weds Sheru is going to cross 1 crore views on OTT and compared it to the success of Rs 100 crore film. The actress wrote, “We will cross the one crore views mark soon, which is equivalent to 100cr theatrical film ka footfall, even though one tv has

many viewers watching content in one house..it's an estimated comparison.”

A Reddit user shared the actress’ Instagram story on the social media platform and netizens slammed the actress for being ‘delusional’. The post read, “Kangana Ranaut finally got a 100cr-club film after almost a decade. The only problem is she got it in her head and by her own logic.” One of the comments read, “This is a high-level delusion.” Another wrote, “according to this, Bollywood is filled with megastars. their OTT views garner millions of views so obviously they are Rs 200-300 crore box office numbers.” Another wrote, “such a delusional woman.” Another netizen commented, “she’s delusional.”

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru is Kangana Ranaut’s first production film released on Prime Video. The movie grabbed attention even before its release due to its unconventional age gap between the actors. The film landed in controversy after a kissing scene between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur went viral on social media. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audiences.

Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur’s video of dancing their heart out during the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru went viral on social media. Kangana was seen slaying in a red dress, giving Barbie vibes, and Avneet on the other hand was seen wearing a green corset dress. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen enjoying their dance and laughing standing in the corner.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency. The actress will essay the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie which also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others. The movie is scheduled to release on November 24. She also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

