Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work with him: 'Sanju mein role kar le please'

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

8 birds with the longest lifespans

8 birds with the longest lifespans

10 spectacular images of Moon shared by NASA

10 spectacular images of Moon shared by NASA

AI imagines Devdas as a Pixar film

AI imagines Devdas as a Pixar film

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें ��खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work with him: 'Sanju mein role kar le please'

Kangana Ranaut claimed she was offered a role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor himself, but she turned it down.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 06:40 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work with him: 'Sanju mein role kar le please'
Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut has earlier revealed that she has turned down films of the biggest Bollywood actors. Recently, she claimed that Ranbir Kapoor had pleaded with her to do his film Sanju, but she rejected it. Though, Kangana didn't reveal the role she was offered in Rajkummar Hirani's directorial, the actress claimed that the Animal star requested her to do the film. Currently, Kangana is busy promoting her film Emergency, and while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she made this new claim. 

In the conversation, the host asked the actor-turned-politician, if it becomes awkward for her to interact with people that she has publicly scorned, or turned down professionally. She said that she has rejected several film offers from the biggest stars, but that hasn’t affected their professional equation. Kangana asserted, "Ranbir himself came to my house, and said, ‘Sanju mein role kar le please’. I didn’t do it, but that doesn’t mean…" In another interview, Kangana claimed she was also offered Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. But she turned it down. 

Kangana Ranaut on why she never worked with the 3 Khans

While promoting her film in the Raj Shamani podcast, Kangana shared the reason why she refused to star opposite the three Khans and even Ranbir Kapoor. Kangana asserted that the role of a heroine in their films is limited to a few scenes and songs, and she refused to be part of it because she wanted to set an example as an A-lister.

Kangana said, "I said no to their films because their films are the prototype of movies jaha heroine ke do scene aur ek gaana hota hai. So I said, I don't want to do that. I want to be an example of a woman, who is an A-lister, the top-most actor, and has not worked with Khans." The Queen actress further said, "I wanted to do best for women, who are going to come after me. No Khans can make you successful, no Kumar can make you successful, no Kapoor can make you successful." Kangana's Emergency will be released in the cinemas on September 6. 
 
Read: This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime

Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime

What led to downfall of Anil Ambani, who was once world's sixth richest man, richer than his brother Mukesh Ambani

What led to downfall of Anil Ambani, who was once world's sixth richest man, richer than his brother Mukesh Ambani

Woman claims she had 24 kids in past 23 years, turns out 22 of them are...

Woman claims she had 24 kids in past 23 years, turns out 22 of them are...

Viral video: Pune businessman's family visit Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold, watch

Viral video: Pune businessman's family visit Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold, watch

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement