Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work with him: 'Sanju mein role kar le please'

Kangana Ranaut claimed she was offered a role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor himself, but she turned it down.

Kangana Ranaut has earlier revealed that she has turned down films of the biggest Bollywood actors. Recently, she claimed that Ranbir Kapoor had pleaded with her to do his film Sanju, but she rejected it. Though, Kangana didn't reveal the role she was offered in Rajkummar Hirani's directorial, the actress claimed that the Animal star requested her to do the film. Currently, Kangana is busy promoting her film Emergency, and while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she made this new claim.

In the conversation, the host asked the actor-turned-politician, if it becomes awkward for her to interact with people that she has publicly scorned, or turned down professionally. She said that she has rejected several film offers from the biggest stars, but that hasn’t affected their professional equation. Kangana asserted, "Ranbir himself came to my house, and said, ‘Sanju mein role kar le please’. I didn’t do it, but that doesn’t mean…" In another interview, Kangana claimed she was also offered Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. But she turned it down.

Kangana Ranaut on why she never worked with the 3 Khans

While promoting her film in the Raj Shamani podcast, Kangana shared the reason why she refused to star opposite the three Khans and even Ranbir Kapoor. Kangana asserted that the role of a heroine in their films is limited to a few scenes and songs, and she refused to be part of it because she wanted to set an example as an A-lister.

Kangana said, "I said no to their films because their films are the prototype of movies jaha heroine ke do scene aur ek gaana hota hai. So I said, I don't want to do that. I want to be an example of a woman, who is an A-lister, the top-most actor, and has not worked with Khans." The Queen actress further said, "I wanted to do best for women, who are going to come after me. No Khans can make you successful, no Kumar can make you successful, no Kapoor can make you successful." Kangana's Emergency will be released in the cinemas on September 6.



Read: This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...