Kangana Ranaut claims she didn't get films after winning National Award for Fashion: 'Was working below my intelligence'

Kangana Ranaut's next film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set largely within the charged confines of the Cama hospital and narrates the story of nurses and ward boys who became the nation’s quiet saviours during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The success of Fashion did not translate into movies, says Kangana Ranaut, recalling a period of struggle where she worked below her intelligence to sustain herself in the industry. The actress-BJP MP from Mandi, who will be next seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has completed 20 years in the industry that began with a hit debut in 2006 with Anurag Basu's Gangster: A Love Story. She established herself with films like Woh Lamhe, Life in a...Metro, Fashion, before gaining stardom with Queen. She subsequently went on to headline powerful women-oriented movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga, and Emergency, among others.

"Whenever you struggle, you should take that time constructively because life is saying something to you and you have to listen to it. When I didn't have a job, when I struggled, at that time, I asked myself a lot of questions, like, ‘Why am I not getting a job? Why am I not able to do anything better? This phase was after 2007-2008 when even after Fashion, I didn't get a job," the actor told PTI. For the Madhur Bhandarkar film, Kangana won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Priyanka Chopra also received the National Film Award for Best Actresss for Fashion.

Ranaut said she was told to hire a manager who worked for top stars and she did exactly that, but it led her to commercial films like Rascals and Dhamaal. "I knew that I was working below my intelligence. But at that time, I didn't have that luxury, as people often say today: 'You should do what you love'. It is such a stupid statement. You should do what is needed, you should do what you can do, you can't do what you can't do."

What is Kangana Ranaut's next Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata all about?

Set largely within the charged confines of the Cama hospital, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata narrates the story of nurses and ward boys who became the nation’s quiet saviours during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Apart from Kangana, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

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