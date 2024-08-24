Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, respectively, as the leading ladies opposite Salman Khan. Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Emergency. During the promotions of the political drama, the actress claimed that she had rejected Salman Khan's offers for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016). Both the movies turned out to be blockbusters at the box office.

Talking to the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, "Salman offered me a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I was like 'Yeh kya role diya hai? (What is this role?).' He then approached me for Sultan. I didn’t take that up. He was like 'What more do I offer to you now?'". Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma starred in the Kabir Khan directorial and Ali Abbas Zafar film.

The Panga actress added that Salman has been too kind to her even after she has rejected his two films. She continued, "Salman is so kind. He keeps talking to me. He is even excited to watch Emergency. We have a common friend, he sent him and was like 'you go see what film she has made.' He called me and said, 'It’s a nice film.' I was like, 'So you have the news, but you haven’t watched it yourself.' This is the kind of bonding we share."

Kangana had recently said why she has always refused to work with the Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. When she appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast, the Fashion actress had stated, "I said no to their films because their films are the prototype of movies in which heroines just have two scenes and one song. So I said, I don't want to do that. I want to be an example of a woman, who is an A-lister, the top-most actor, and has not worked with the Khans."

Talking about Emergancy, the actress plays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Emergency, which releases in cinemas on September 6, marks the solo directorial debut of Kangana. She had previously co-directed the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi.

