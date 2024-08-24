Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

5-year-old kid drives Lamborghini Revuelto, sets unofficial record after achieving remarkable speed of…

Vinesh Phogat's net worth was just Rs 5 crore before Paris Olympics, her current net worth is Rs…

Watch: Shaheen Afridi dedicates wicket to newborn son with unique celebration during PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5-year-old kid drives Lamborghini Revuelto, sets unofficial record after achieving remarkable speed of…

5-year-old kid drives Lamborghini Revuelto, sets unofficial record after achieving remarkable speed of…

Watch: Shaheen Afridi dedicates wicket to newborn son with unique celebration during PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Watch: Shaheen Afridi dedicates wicket to newborn son with unique celebration during PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

8 animals only found in Rajasthan

8 animals only found in Rajasthan

Sprawling pics of space captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory

Sprawling pics of space captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory

Animals that have wings

Animals that have wings

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket

Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

India's most popular actor on Instagram has 9.19 crore followers; it's not Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Alia

India's most popular actor on Instagram has 9.19 crore followers; it's not Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Alia

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra says he 'genuinely' liked Adipurush: 'I was very happy that...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra says he 'genuinely' liked Adipurush: 'I was very happy that...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, respectively, as the leading ladies opposite Salman Khan. Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Emergency.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 08:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'
Kangana Ranaut-Salman Khan in Sultan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Emergency. During the promotions of the political drama, the actress claimed that she had rejected Salman Khan's offers for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016). Both the movies turned out to be blockbusters at the box office.

Talking to the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, "Salman offered me a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I was like 'Yeh kya role diya hai? (What is this role?).' He then approached me for Sultan. I didn’t take that up. He was like 'What more do I offer to you now?'". Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma starred in the Kabir Khan directorial and Ali Abbas Zafar film.

The Panga actress added that Salman has been too kind to her even after she has rejected his two films. She continued, "Salman is so kind. He keeps talking to me. He is even excited to watch Emergency. We have a common friend, he sent him and was like 'you go see what film she has made.' He called me and said, 'It’s a nice film.' I was like, 'So you have the news, but you haven’t watched it yourself.' This is the kind of bonding we share."

Kangana had recently said why she has always refused to work with the Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. When she appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast, the Fashion actress had stated, "I said no to their films because their films are the prototype of movies in which heroines just have two scenes and one song. So I said, I don't want to do that. I want to be an example of a woman, who is an A-lister, the top-most actor, and has not worked with the Khans."

Talking about Emergancy, the actress plays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Emergency, which releases in cinemas on September 6, marks the solo directorial debut of Kangana. She had previously co-directed the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi.

READ | Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Microsoft founder Bill Gates' employees were scared of him due to...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates' employees were scared of him due to...

Meet woman, who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

'India was never neutral in this war, always...': PM Modi to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

'India was never neutral in this war, always...': PM Modi to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal reacts to Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol flying 1600 km to work, says, 'what happened to...'

Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal reacts to Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol flying 1600 km to work, says, 'what happened to...'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket

Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket

Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement