Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

No passport or visa? You can still travel outside India with THIS document but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

World's highest flying birds

World's highest flying birds

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा �दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut claimed that CBFC is refusing to certify her upcoming film, which can lead to a delay in the movie's release.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 09:29 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut says the censor board has not given the certificate to her for the upcoming movie “Emergency” and hopes that it comes on time otherwise she is determined to fight for it and go to court for her movie.

Talking about the film getting released on September 6, Kangana told IANS: “Hopefully. My film got cleared from the censor. And the day we were about to get the certificate, a lot of people did a lot of drama.”

She feels that the censor board has “become very hesitant.”

“There are a lot of issues with the censor as well. So I hope it gets released. Because suddenly, as they say, the carpet is pulled from someone's feet. I was very confident that I got the certification. But now they are not giving me my certificate,” she added.

Kangana is determined to give a tough fight to protect her film.

“And it's getting too late. I hope the film comes on time. Otherwise, I am determined to fight for it. I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my right as an individual. You can't change history and scare us by threats,” she said.

“We have to show the history. An almost 70-year-old woman was shot 30-35 times in her house... Someone must have killed her. Now you want to show it… Because apparently, you think you can hurt someone. But you have to show the history. So how did she die?”

“So I said, let's put a plate on the wall that she died because she was shot in the sky. If they are going to suppress the voice of an artiste and my creative liberty… Some people have wielded their guns and we are not afraid of guns.”

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'They can’t silence my voice': Kangana Ranaut says that ahead of Emergency release, she is getting rape threats from...

'They can’t silence my voice': Kangana Ranaut says that ahead of Emergency release, she is getting rape threats from...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

'Virus has reemerged..' Experts warn India to be prepared for another COVID outbreak, this variant is...

'Virus has reemerged..' Experts warn India to be prepared for another COVID outbreak, this variant is...

'Don't question my...': Adnan Sami reacts after Pakistani social media user comments on his Indian citizenship

'Don't question my...': Adnan Sami reacts after Pakistani social media user comments on his Indian citizenship

US Presidential Elections 2024: Good news for Kamala Harris as poll shows her leading over Donald Trump with margin of..

US Presidential Elections 2024: Good news for Kamala Harris as poll shows her leading over Donald Trump with margin of..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement