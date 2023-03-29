Search icon
Kangana Ranaut chides paps for not asking questions on 'film mafia', says 'meri controversy pe chillate ho'

Kangan Ranaut, who has always been vocal about her thoughts and opinions, was seen taking a dig at the paps on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut chides paps for not asking questions on 'film mafia', says 'meri controversy pe chillate ho'
Credit: Varindert Chawla/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, spotted at the airport in a traditional kurta. The actress, who recently supported Priyanka Chopra, was seen taking a sly dig at the paps for not asking questions to the ‘Bollywood mafia’.

In the clip, Kangana can be heard saying, “jab meri controversy hoti hai toh sab chillate hai. Ab questions kyu ni poochte? Baccha sab samaj rahi hu me. Kaafi chalak ho aap log(Everyone starts shouting at me when it is my controversy but why no one is asking questions now? I understand everything. You people are very clever)”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Celebrity photographer Varindert Chawla shared the video and wrote, “Mere controversy pe chillate hai? Kangana Ranaut today at the airport!! On interacting with us she says ‘ki mere pe chilate ho’ Jab controversy hoti hai tabhi baat karte ho"

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Kuch bhi kaho dare rakthi hai kangana sherani hai....”  The second one said, “Kafi chalak ho aap log.” The third one said, “she is awesome.” The fourth person commented, “Yaar ye kitni awesome hai.” The fifth person commented, “Nice looking mam.”

For the unversed, after Priyanka Chopra shared her reason for leaving Bollywood and moving for work to the USA, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday and blamed filmmaker Karan Johar for 'harassing' Priyanka and for pushing the actress to move out of Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut shared a news article of Priyanka's statement and said "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her, and chased her out of the film industry. A self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. The media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and the movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

