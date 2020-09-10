Kangana Ranaut challenges Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar; specifies house demolished by BMC belonged to Sharad Pawar

Kangana Ranaut has challenged Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar to come and break her face and body too, while also clarifying that the house demolished by BMC belonged to Sharad Pawar

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut got a surprise after her visit in Mumbai on September 9. The BMC demolished her house - one which belonged to Kangana. The area (Pali Hill) where her house was, came directly under CM Uddhav Thackeray's rule.

Soon, Kangana sent him an open challenge to him through her video and tweets. After the act, Kangana, in her video, said that Thackeray did a fine job by demolishing her house. She further went on to challenge him and Karan Johar to also break her face and body.

"Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless," tweeted Kangana from her official account.

Kangana also stated that Bollywood deserves the treatment it gets from her. "Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang has no comments on what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra. Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me," wrote Kangana.

The actress soon found support in Vivek Agnihotri among others. He wrote, "Now all of them have a new name - The Guilty Patriarchy Gang - TGPG. Sounds like a Grade A Narcotics."

With the mask on their face they wait with their placards & candles to stand by the #TukdeTukdeGang, #Rioters & with all those who divide India in the name of secularism & F.O.E.

Kangana further shared an image of the notice which was sent to her. In her image, the notice sent to her in 2018 was for her DB Breeze flat, not her Pali Hill bungalow number 5.

Clearing that the building which was demolished by BMC actually belonged to Sharad Pawar, she also stated, "This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me.."

The High Court, which will hear her case at 3 pm today, has mentioned that the BMC's actions do not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide. "Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and its done right after I exposed drug racket,questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours? #ShameOnMahaGovt #ShameOnBollywood," she wrote as a reply.

Kangana Ranaut had also received support from a few celebrities after her house was demolished on September 9, when she arrived to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh with Y+ security. The actor has constantly spoken about mafia in Bollywood, and also stated that she is scared of Mumbai Police.