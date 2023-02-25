Kangana Ranaut challenges Amritpal Singh, says ready for Khalistan debate if she is 'not shot dead'

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, reacted after Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh openly challenged to have a debate on Khalistan. The actress took to Twitter and said that she is ready to accept the challenge.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “In Maharashtra Pandavas did Rajsu yagya, Arjun himself went uptill China to claim the tax from all kings. Then all kings declared Yudhishthir Samrat of Virat Bharata. Even the world war that happened eventually was called Mahabharata, Amrit Pal mujhse discussion kare (cont).”

In her second tweet, the actress wrote, “Over the centuries it disintegrated and integrated many times, no one can deny the grand Sikh empire in the rein of Sher-e- Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji, but how it stands now is because another King ( democracy era king) called Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel again joined (cont).”

She further wrote, “It and now there are many small states which have CM’s like olden days had kings and a Prime Minister who we called Samrat in those times. Anyone challenging this and presenting fragmented information is manipulating innocent people… #Khalistan Exists only in their brains.”

“Amrit pal has openly challenged the nation if anyone is ready to have an intellectual discussion with him he can justify the demand of #Khalistan I am shocked no one has accepted this challenge not even any politician. If I am not beaten/attacked or shot dead by Khalistanis I am ready,” she concluded.

For the unversed, carrying swords and arms, supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, chief of the Waris Punjab De group, on Thursday clashed with police and forcefully seized a police complex in Punjab`s Amritsar district to demand the release of their activist within 24 hours.

Six policemen were injured amid the protests and were admitted to a hospital. The protesters were staging a demonstration in Ajnala town against the arrest of Amritpal Singh’s aide Lovepreet Toofan.

To defuse the tension and in view of the situation`s sensitivity, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told the media that the protesters have given enough proof that Lovepreet Toofan is innocent. "The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has taken note of it. These people will peacefully disperse now, and the law will take its course," he said. A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district. (With inputs from IANS)

