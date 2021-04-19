Kangana Ranaut celebrates parents' wedding anniversary with rare throwback photo, reveals 'they had a raging affair'

Kangana Ranaut on Monday tweeted about the love story of her parents, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. She shared a black and white photograph of her parents' wedding in the post, too.

"Today is the wedding anniversary of my parents, growing up they lied to us that it was a conventional arranged marriage it's only much later Nani told us they had a raging affair, papa saw mom at a bus stand returning from college, took that bus every day till she noticed him," Kangana wrote.

"When papa sent proposal Nana ji brutally rejected cos papa didn't have a good reputation, Nana had selected a groom with government job for mom, she was his favourite and lovingly called her Guddi, but mom fought all odds and convinced Nana, thanks for that, happy anniversary," Kangana added.

On Monday, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, Kangana Ranaut also listed down a few pointers on how the Earth is healing after the pandemic was hit and also shared that further, we have to be gentle to her.

Kangana's tweet read as "Today humans are traumatised by a self-made virus that they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, the virus may be killing humans but healing everything else."

The actor added, "Let’s be gentle to her1) each one of us must plant eight trees a year 2) stop breeding like rabbits 3) avoid single used plastic 4)Don’t waste food 5) be aware of idiots around you, take responsibility because you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you."

On the work front, the release of Kangana's upcoming film 'Thalaivi' has been postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India.