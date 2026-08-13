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Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 'pehli Teej' with Rekha Gupta, enjoys swing ride and mehndi

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Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 'pehli Teej' with Rekha Gupta, enjoys swing ride and mehndi

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her first Teej with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and shared pictures from the festivities on social media.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 06:44 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 'pehli Teej' with Rekha Gupta, enjoys swing ride and mehndi
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated Teej with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and shared several pictures from the festive gathering. Calling it her “pehli Teej”, Kangana said she felt the warmth of having an elder sister around.

Kangana celebrates Teej with Rekha Gupta

Kangana attended Teej celebrations at Rekha Gupta’s home, where she joined a group of women for the festivities. The actor was seen dancing, enjoying music and sitting on a swing with the Delhi CM. She also got mehndi applied to her hands as she took part in the celebrations.

Sharing pictures from the event, Kangana wrote, "Meri pehli Teej ka tyohaar, Rekha didi ke ghar pe, sach mein ek badi bahen ka payaar aur dular bilkul ghar jaisa apnapan. Sabko teej ki anek shubhkamnaein."

Kangana calls Rekha Gupta her ‘badi behen’

Kangana described Rekha Gupta as her “badi behen” and said she felt a sense of warmth and belonging while celebrating the festival at her home. The pictures showed the two enjoying the celebrations together, with Kangana dancing alongside other women and posing for pictures.

Kangana’s colourful Teej look

For the occasion, Kangana opted for a bright traditional look. She wore a green silk saree with an orange-peach pallu, floral motifs and a pink-toned border. She paired the saree with a choker necklace, matching earrings and bangles. A red bindi completed her look, while her hair was tied back neatly. Mehndi on her hands added to her festive appearance.

Kangana’s recent headlines

Kangana has been in the news recently for both her political statements and acting projects.

The BJP MP recently faced criticism over her comments about Gen Z protesters. On the work front, she is set to reunite with R Madhavan for a psychological thriller. The two previously starred together in Tanu Weds Manu.

Her recently released film Bharat Bhhagya Vidhata is also set to premiere on OTT.

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