Kangana Ranaut celebrates costume designer Neeta Lulla's birthday, calls her 'last of legends,' mocks Gen Z actors

Kangana Ranaut-Neeta Lulla

Kangana Ranaut celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla and even applauded her professionalism. Neeta has been working as a renowned designer since 1985 and she's also designed costumes for Aishwarya Rai in Taal, Jodhaa Akbar, and Madhuri Dixit in Devdas.

Kangana celebrated Neeta's birthday on the sets of her upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2. The actress shared a video in which she surprised Lulla with birthday celebrations. In the video, as soon as Neeta steps inside Kangana's vanity van, Kangana and her team were holding cakes with big balloons, and they were singing a birthday song for her.

Kangana shared the video and penned an appreciation note for Lulla. She wrote, "Surprised legendary consume designer Neeta Lulla on her birthday today. Working for many decades for legends like Sridevi, Juhi, Aishwarya, winning awards and accolades for movies like Darr, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdaas, Akbar Jodha, Manikarnika, Thalaivii and hundreds more." Ranaut further called her the last of 'professionals' and also took a dig at Gen Z actors. Kangana added, "Still she is the first person to reach the sets even on her birthday, these are the last of the legends, GenZ will never know the addiction of such unwavering commitment, passion, sacrifice and selflessness for Art, it’s beyond name fame or financial gains. Happy Birthday ma'am."

A few days earlier, Kangana compared Gen Z to 'gajar mulli.' On Thursday night, Kangana shared a news story on Instagram that claimed that ‘most young Americans are unfit for military service’. In a long note alongside, the actress poked fun at Gen Z and wrote, “Their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading. They are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don't respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way.” On the work front, Kangana will be making her directorial debut with Emergency. She will also be heading Tejas, and the much-awaited Chandramukhi 2.