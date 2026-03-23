Kangana Ranaut celebrates 40th birthday with PM Narendra Modi: 'Mere liye yeh ek yaadgaar janamdin raha'

Kangana Ranaut met PM Narendra Modi with her entire family on her 40th birthday.

Popular actress and politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 40th birthday with PM Narendra Modi and her family in the national capital. On Monday, the actress took to her social media handles, and shared a series of pictures featuring herself, PM Modi and her family. In the pictures, she can be seen gifting the Prime Minister a frame, and a shawl.

The multiple National Award-winning actress wrote in the caption in Hindi, "आज परिवार सहित माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का समय और मार्गदर्शन मिला । मेरे लिए ये एक यादगार जन्मदिन रहा । (Got time and guidance of Honorable Prime Minister along with family today. It has been a memorable birthday for me)."

Kangana is one of the most outspoken and polarising figures in the entertainment industry. She is known for both her film career and political interventions. She rose to prominence with critically and commercially successful films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which cemented her reputation as a leading performer capable of carrying women-centric narratives. Over time, she built a brand around strong, often controversial opinions on industry practices, nationalism, and governance.

Her transition into politics came formally in 2024 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. In her electoral debut, she secured a decisive victory, winning the seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. This marked her shift from cultural influence to direct political authority as a Member of Parliament.

Politically, Ranaut positions herself firmly on the nationalist right, often echoing broader ideological themes associated with the BJP. Her career now straddles cinema and governance, reflecting a growing trend of celebrity-politicians in India. Whether praised for her boldness or criticised for her rhetoric, Kangana Ranaut remains a figure who consistently drives debate across both entertainment and political spheres. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar his 'revenge' for experiencing 26/11 attacks on his birthday: 'What the hell was that'