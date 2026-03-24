Kangana Ranaut celebrates 40th birthday, meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, what is her net worth, income sources, assets, car collection?

On March 23, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 40th birthday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read on to know the actor-politician's reported net worth, assets, and income sources.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut turned 40 on March 23, and her big day became more special as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met her and even felicitated her. A proud Kangana took the moment to share photos from her special meeting on her social media. In the photos, Kangana is accompanied by her family, and she's receiving a bouquet from PM Modi. Sharing about the big moment, Kangana wrote, "Aaj parivaar sahit Maananiya Pradhan Mantri ji ka samay aur margdarshan mila. Mere liye ye ek yaadgaar janamdin raha.(Today, along with my family, I got the time and guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister. This has been a memorable birthday for me)."

Here's Kangana Ranaut's special meeting with PM Modi

Hailing from Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana started her Bollywood career with Gangster (2006), and she went on to star in path-breaking films, including Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu franchise, and Queen. After Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Kangana struggled at the box office for a clean hit. However, despite the duds, Kangana is regarded as one of the most influential actresses in India. Let's sink deep into her net worth.

Note: The following data is a cumulative collection of information from various sources

Kangana Ranaut's net worth

According to The Times of India, Kangana Ranaut's net worth in 2025 was Rs 91 crore, with her primary income from acting in films and brand endorsements. As Mint reported, the information from the nomination papers, Ranaut's income stood at around Rs 4.12 crore for fiscal 2022-23, which was 'substantially lower' than preceding years. For FY 22, the actor-producer-politician declared her income to be Rs 12.3 crore and for FY 21, the income was Rs 11.95 crore. In fiscal 2019-20, she declared her income to be Rs 10.3 crore.

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Kangana Ranaut's annual income

Reportedly, the annual income of Kangana Ranaut is between Rs 4-6 crore, with a monthly income of Rs 30–40 lakh. For a movie, Kangana charges between Rs 10 and 12 crore. Her sources of income include brand endorsements (Rs 1-2 crore per campaign), her production house (Manikarnika Films), official salary for being the Member of Parliament (Rs 30-40 lakh annually), and investments in Gold, Silver and other equity (Rs 2-3 crore annually).

Kangana Ranaut's properties and car collection

As per the media reports, Kangana owns a 7,600 sq. ft lavish mansion in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, worth Rs 30 crore. The actress also owns a luxury apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai, worth Rs 20 crores, and a flat in Chandigarh. The Revolver Rani actress also owns office space in Mumbai and an agricultural farm in Manali. Speaking about her car collection, Kangana Ranaut owns a swanky collection of big toys, worth Rs 5 crore. Her car collection includes Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, BMW 7 Series & BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, Audi Q7, and a Vespa scooter.