Kangana Ranaut 'can't be taught' as she was born with 'swag', says 'when I was teenager...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, reshared a clip from her blockbuster Fashion and said she was born with ‘swag’. In the clip, she can be seen doing a catwalk on the stage in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Fashion.

Resharing the clip, Kangana wrote, “When I was a teenager just 18 years old, didn't even know a word called swag exists...I had it...ha ha one is born with it... can't be taught (wink face emoji).” The clip was orginally shared by DietSabya, with the caption, "When it comes to fashion and cinema, this moment is thee cultural reset. Very few things come close. Thoughts. Feelings. Discuss." A fan commented, "Till date when that music starts it gives me goosebumps. Absolutely legendary scene." Another person said, "Kangana’s walk is closest to how Jesse Randhawa used to walk.”

For the unversed, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar was released in 2008. The film, which featured Kangana, Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni and Arbaaz Khan, earned Rs 39.2 crore globally.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut reacted to TV star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case and called it a ‘murder’. She requested honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make strong laws against ‘polygamy without consent.’

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally. When it is revealed to her, her reality starts to wrap, distort itself, shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner." She further added, "Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal… even presently she doesn’t know what to believe or not believe anymore… She can’t trust her own perception. In such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life… please know she didn’t do it alone… it’s a murder."

