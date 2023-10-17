Headlines

Kangana Ranaut calls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 'first chosen PM of Bharat' as she promotes Tejas at Statue of Unity

Kangana Ranaut said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel wasn't allowed to take his well deserved chair because he wasn’t very good in English.

Oct 17, 2023

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Tejas in which the multiple National Award-winning actress plays an Indian Air Force officer named Tejas Gill. The Queen actress visited Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue depicting Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on Tuesday, October 17.

Sharing her picture from the monument on her social media handles, Kangana called the first Deputy Prime Minister and the first Home Minister of India "the first chosen Prime Minister of Bharat". She also stated that visiting Statue of Unity was "a deeply enthralling experience' for her.

"Visiting the statue of unity was deeply enthralling experience, the first chosen Prime Minister of Bharat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who wasn’t allowed to take his well deserved chair because he wasn’t very good in English even though he held the nation in his arms like Shiv held disintegrated body of Sati, he is the reason behind the integrity of Bharat as we know it today. Such a well deserved ode to this unsung national hero evoked the spirit of pride and nationalism in me and my entire team of upcoming film Tejas", her post read.



The upcoming aerial actioner is produced by Ronnie Screwala under his production house RSVP Movies and directed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut. The film's rousing music and background score is by Shashwat Sachdev. Aarif Sheikh and  Hari K. Vedantam are the editors and cinematographers, respectively.

Scheduled to release on October 27, kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas will clash at the box office with multiple films including Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, Mikhil Musale's Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, and Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation.

READ | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter user asking her to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for her viral line in Tejas

