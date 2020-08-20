Kangana Ranaut calls out Deepika Padukone, says 'depression ka dhanda chalane walon ko public ne aukat dikha di'

Soon after the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe in late actor Sushant SIngh Rajput's mysterious death, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and lauded the move. Soon, the actor also called out Deepika Padukone, who spoke about depression (from June 15-17) right after the news of Sushant's demise broke (on June 14).

"Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice," wrote Kangana in one of her tweets, before going out on a full-blown rant against Deepika.

“Depression ka dhandha?” Comments like these take us back 100 years. All the efforts by likes of Deepika and top psychiatrists gone down the drain. Normalising narrative is the need of the hour. This is a disparaging comment towards the sufferers @KanganaTeam @netshrink," called out a user.

Post that, Kangana commented, "If people like her get their way they will put every extra ordinary individual in asylum, this illness has no diagnosis based on blood reports or body scans,anyone can gather a blood thirsty mob and declare one a psycho and get them lynched,stop using mental illness so loosely."

One of Kangana's doctor also indulged in a conversation with her. "You are right in many sense that some people want to declare a normal person mentally unstable, but Dear,as a doctor I get many patients who are suffering from Depression or further stages of mental health issues. It's real, mental health problem do not leave u if u r successful."

"Let’s not forget they declared me a bipolar, forget bipolar I never had minor depression either, but I was helpless I didn’t know what to do to fight their claims they were too many in numbers and I was alone,how to prove my sanity? let’s not do this to people, let them be," wrote Kangana in her reply.

"I can never forget that,I'm also a part of ur journey since 2006. I've said this many times- If #KanganaRanaut would not hv been strong mentally then don't know what would hv happened with her,U r lone person who has been cornered by every1.Very few can survive in such conditions," replied the doctor.

To that, Kangana stated, "Truth remains there is no valid medical proof of mental illness, it has become new witchhunt of genuine talent by mediocrity, every extraordinary individual is being subjected to unfair judgements n virtual emotional lynching. Hope this stops."

Referring to Deepika Padukone's depression claim in 2015-2016 after breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor in 2008, Kangana also added, "If @deepikapadukone says she suddenly got depressed for a break up which happened 10 years ago, we believe her so give me and Sushant same respect if I say I am not mentally ill or if Sushant’s father says he wasn’t mentally ill believe us also na. Why you forcing illness on us?"

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has given a nod for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The Central Bureau of Investigaton will fly down to Mumbai to investigate the matter, while was already probed by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently coming to action.