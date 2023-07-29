Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

Headlines

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for his comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and shares advice for Ranveer Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Karan Johar recently made his directorial comeback with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as celebs. However, Kangana Ranaut recently slammed the filmmaker and called the movie a ‘daily soap’. 

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared her view on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress wrote, “Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs 250 cr to make a daily soap …...???” 

She further added, “Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time ... calling yourself the flag bearer of the Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it ... Don't waste funds it's not easv time for the Industry, retire now and let young film makers make new and revolutionary films.

She further advised Ranveer Singh to dress up like ‘normal human beings’ and wrote, “My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense …he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon-looking person calling
himself a hero.” 

She added, “please see all South heroes how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity.. They look manly and dignified.… people don't ruin the culture in our country.” 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani. The romantic-drama also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Released on July 28, the movie is garnering positive reviews from the audience and has collected Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on day 1. 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directional Emergency which also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik among others. The actress will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film which is set to release on November 24. The actress also has Tejas in the pipeline which is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20.

