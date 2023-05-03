Search icon
Kangana Ranaut calls Jubilee 'splendid,' lauds Vikramaditya Motwane for casting Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Vikramaditya Motwane's latest directorial web series, and she congratulated the director for giving a chance to new talents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 03, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut-Sidhant Gupta in Jubilee

Actress Kangana Ranaut has praised the entire cast and crew of the web series Jubilee and thanked the director for launching "two fresh faces" as Wamiqa Gabbi and Sidhant Gupta.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "What a splendid, spectacular, absolutely sublime drama series... The seed of the Golden age of Hindi cinema was sown in the ashes of partition and the aftermath of World War 2... Drama characters resemblance to the most iconic stalwarts of that era is rather uncanny... It brings alive all the folklores and legends of the golden age we daydream about till today ... beyond wonderful... A must watch... ."

She further wrote, "@motwayne in all his glory shines like the golden age of Indian cinema." Kangana also said that every department excels, "from writing to photography, from costumes to sets, from music to make up everything is blending together to bring about an exhilarating screen experience."

Here's Kangana's review for Jubilee

imageimage

Praising the lead cast, Kangana wrote, "@aparshakti_khurana is terrific @aditiraohydari shines and Special thanks to director @motwavne for launching two fresh faces (for me at least, I am watching their work for the first time) who are dazzling the screen with their excellent performances, charm and sparkling energy... We need fresh talent in the film industry welcome to the team @wamigagabbi @sidhant."

 

The show also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, and Nandish Sandhu. It revolves around aspirations, dreams and the greed of being in an industry like showbiz. The 10-episodic series is currently streaming on Prime Video. 

