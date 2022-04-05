'Superstar host' Kangana Ranaut calls SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra 'unsuccessful hosts' - Viral post

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently turned host with Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Lock Upp'. Ever since the show premiered in February it has been getting a positive response and the B-town diva makes sure she shares every feat achieved by the show with her fans on social media. And now, amid the success of the show, Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram Stories to call herself a 'superstar host', while taking a dig at other actors who "unsuccessfully" tried their hands at hosting.

Standing up for herself, Kangana claimed in a long note on her Instagram Stories that she was only the third actor who could be tagged as a 'superstar host' after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Salman Khan. She also mentioned how other Bollywood stars who tried hosting failed miserably.

"Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji, and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league," Kangana wrote.

In her note, Kangana further wrote that the "jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit" her and her show, 'Lock Upp'. She went on to add that she is proud to be the 'only successful host' of her generation.

"I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don't mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp,"Kangana concluded her post.

Check it out here:

Kangana's show 'Lock Upp' had recently crossed 200M views. On the work front, the actress has 'Dhaakad', and 'Tejas' in the pipeline.