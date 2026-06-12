FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shahid Kapoor reacts to Anupama Chopra's 'paid hatred against Alia Bhatt' claim: 'Never believe anything anybody says'

Shahid Kapoor reacts to Anupama Chopra's 'paid hatred against Alia Bhatt' claim

Why does Aparshakti Khurana plan to quit acting? Actor reveals 10-12 year exit plan, here’s what happened

Why does Aparshakti Khurana plan to quit acting? Actor reveals 10-12 year

3 Indians killed in US strike: Why is India silent over attacks on commercial ships near Strait of Hormuz?

Why didn’t India condemn US? Questions mount after tanker strike kills 3 Indians

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone a 'rare happening' who belongs in the league of Madhubala, Meena Kumari: Watch

Kangana Ranaut said there can never be another Deepika Padukone, comparing her to legendary actresses such as Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Madhuri Dixit.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 02:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone a 'rare happening' who belongs in the league of Madhubala, Meena Kumari: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has won praise on social media after speaking about Deepika Padukone and her place in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Kangana said every generation has its own iconic stars and that Deepika is one of those rare actors who cannot be replaced.

'There Will Never Be Another Deepika Padukone'

During an interview with ABP Live, Kangana was asked why Bollywood had not found another Kangana Ranaut. In response, she said that some stars leave such a strong impact that no one can truly replace them.

"Humko lagta hai ki actresses aati hain aur jaati hain. Lekin aisa nahi hai. Dusri Meena Kumari nahi milegi, yahan tak ki main soch rahi thi dusri Karisma Kapoor bhi nahi hogi. Woh jo ek waqt hota hai, chahe Hema Malini ji ho, Waheeda Rehman ho yaa Madhubala toh khair ho hi nahi sakti. Har daur ke ek face hote hain jinko aap kabhi replace nahi kar sakte. Madhuri Dixit dusri nahi hogi. Yeh meri hi baat nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai dusri Deepika Padukone bhi nahi hogi."

Every Era Has Its Own Stars, Says Kangana

Kangana explained that actors often become the face of a particular generation, and their work continues to be appreciated years later.

"Ek daur hota, uss daur ko hum represent karte hain. Lekin yeh baat zaroor hai ki Madhuri ji itna kaam kar rahi, kahin na kahin logon ko yeh baat ka abhas late hua lekin ho zaroor raha hai kyunki unka kaam abhi bhi enjoy kara jaa raha hai. Varna aisa hota ki nahi nahi inko hatao nayi actresses ko laao. They are rare happenings woh hona nahi waali dusri baar."

Reddit Users Praise Kangana's Remarks

Kangana's comments quickly caught attention online, with many Reddit users agreeing with her views. One user wrote, "Sahi toh bola, why should they produce another one? Everyone's unique."

Another commented, "I love her clarity of thought. Sensible Kangu is back." A third user wrote, "She has ridiculous high iq." Another added, "Her like of thought is so aligned. Shows how much she thinks."

Kangana's Latest Film

On the work front, Kangana's latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata released in theatres on June 12. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is based on nurses and ward boys who emerged as unsung heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shahid Kapoor reacts to Anupama Chopra's 'paid hatred against Alia Bhatt' claim: 'Never believe anything anybody says'
Shahid Kapoor reacts to Anupama Chopra's 'paid hatred against Alia Bhatt' claim
Meenakshi Natarajan's RS dream shattered? Supreme Court rejects Congress leader's plea; details inside
Meenakshi Natarajan's RS dream shattered? Supreme Court rejects Congress leader'
Why does Aparshakti Khurana plan to quit acting? Actor reveals 10-12 year exit plan, here’s what happened
Why does Aparshakti Khurana plan to quit acting? Actor reveals 10-12 year
3 Indians killed in US strike: Why is India silent over attacks on commercial ships near Strait of Hormuz?
Why didn’t India condemn US? Questions mount after tanker strike kills 3 Indians
Epstein Files Case: Was Bill Gates blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein? Microsoft co-founder makes shocking revelation
Epstein Files Case: Was Bill Gates blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement