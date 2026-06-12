Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone a 'rare happening' who belongs in the league of Madhubala, Meena Kumari: Watch

Kangana Ranaut said there can never be another Deepika Padukone, comparing her to legendary actresses such as Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Madhuri Dixit.

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has won praise on social media after speaking about Deepika Padukone and her place in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Kangana said every generation has its own iconic stars and that Deepika is one of those rare actors who cannot be replaced.

'There Will Never Be Another Deepika Padukone'

During an interview with ABP Live, Kangana was asked why Bollywood had not found another Kangana Ranaut. In response, she said that some stars leave such a strong impact that no one can truly replace them.

"Humko lagta hai ki actresses aati hain aur jaati hain. Lekin aisa nahi hai. Dusri Meena Kumari nahi milegi, yahan tak ki main soch rahi thi dusri Karisma Kapoor bhi nahi hogi. Woh jo ek waqt hota hai, chahe Hema Malini ji ho, Waheeda Rehman ho yaa Madhubala toh khair ho hi nahi sakti. Har daur ke ek face hote hain jinko aap kabhi replace nahi kar sakte. Madhuri Dixit dusri nahi hogi. Yeh meri hi baat nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai dusri Deepika Padukone bhi nahi hogi."

Every Era Has Its Own Stars, Says Kangana

Kangana explained that actors often become the face of a particular generation, and their work continues to be appreciated years later.

"Ek daur hota, uss daur ko hum represent karte hain. Lekin yeh baat zaroor hai ki Madhuri ji itna kaam kar rahi, kahin na kahin logon ko yeh baat ka abhas late hua lekin ho zaroor raha hai kyunki unka kaam abhi bhi enjoy kara jaa raha hai. Varna aisa hota ki nahi nahi inko hatao nayi actresses ko laao. They are rare happenings woh hona nahi waali dusri baar."

Reddit Users Praise Kangana's Remarks

Kangana's comments quickly caught attention online, with many Reddit users agreeing with her views. One user wrote, "Sahi toh bola, why should they produce another one? Everyone's unique."

Another commented, "I love her clarity of thought. Sensible Kangu is back." A third user wrote, "She has ridiculous high iq." Another added, "Her like of thought is so aligned. Shows how much she thinks."

Kangana's Latest Film

On the work front, Kangana's latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata released in theatres on June 12. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is based on nurses and ward boys who emerged as unsung heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.