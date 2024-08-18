Twitter
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood celebs 'grasshoppers', says can't be friends with them: 'Will be very shocked to...'

Kangana Ranaut called Bollywood celebs stupid and dumb, and said that going to their parties is such a waste of time.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 02:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood celebs 'grasshoppers', says can't be friends with them: 'Will be very shocked to...'
Kangana Ranaut (Image credit: Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut, who is all set for the release of her film Emergency, called Bollywood celebs 'grasshoppers' in her recent interview. She also mentioned that they are stupid and dumb and she can't be friends with them.

While speaking to Raj Shamani, Kangana said, "I am not a Bollywood kind of person. I can't be friends with Bollywood people for sure. They are so full of themselves, they are just stupid and dumb."

She added, "If they are not shooting, their routine is wake up, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon, again wake up, watch some TV and then sleep again. That's it. They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How do you be friends with such people. They have no idea what's going on where. I'd be shocked to find one decent person in Bollywood."

Kangana imitated some actresses during the podcast without naming them, stating that all they talk about are designer bags, outfits, and gossip. She further mentioned that Bollywood parties is a waste of time for her, and people are mostly intimidated by her.

Emergency features Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Sam Manekshaw, late Satish Kaushik, and others in key roles. 

At the trailer launch event of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut addressed the rumours of her quitting films and said, “Whether I would continue to act, I think this is a question where I would like people to decide that. For example, I never said I wanted to be a leader. People should say you should be a leader. Whether a party does surveys or whatever the criteria was to give you a ticket, it is the people’s choice that I should fight the elections. Now, tomorrow if Emergency works and if they want to see more of me.”

The actress further added, “if I feel I can have success, I will continue. Otherwise, if I feel I have more success in politics and I am needed there more… We go where we feel needed, respected, and valued. I will let life decide for me. I have no such plans that I will go here or there. I am fine anywhere where I am needed to whatever is needed”

Rumours of Kangana Ranaut quitting acting have been doing rounds since the actress made her way into politics. BJP candidate Kangana won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh. 

